Delhi likely to witness rain and thundershowers; IMD issues yellow alert

The Indian Meterological Development (IMD) on March 30 issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Delhi. The national capital witnessed rain at night on March 29 in the South, Central, and North Delhi as well as Ghaziabad, Noida, and Faridabad regions. The precipitation is a result of a cyclonic circulation in the west that is over Afghanistan.

A yellow alert denotes that isolated heavy rainfall is going to occur between 64.5 and 115.5 mm for 24 hours according to the Indian Meteorological Department. It means that the weather at present poses relatively less harm but has the potential to cause impact.

The highest temperature witnessed on March 29 was 33.6 degrees Celsius however it is expected to drop to 28 degrees Celsius by March 31.

Moneycontrol News