All educational institutions in Bengal to remain closed next week due to severe heat: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Apr 16, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

The West Bengal government had earlier announced preponing the summer vacation in state-run and aided schools by three weeks to May 2, except in the hill areas, due to the sweltering heat.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said all educational institutions in the state will remain closed next week in view of the severe heatwave conditions.

Banerjee said children have been complaining of headaches and other health issues after coming back from school in the last few days.

"All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities will remain closed from Monday till Saturday next week, keeping in mind the severe heatwave conditions.

I urge the private educational institutions to do the same during this period, Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.