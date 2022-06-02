Monsoon Update on June 2 | Light rain over parts of Haryana, Delhi

Isolated dust storms, thunderstorms and light rain occurred over north Rajasthan, parts of Haryana and Delhi in the last 24 hours, private weather forecaster Skymet said on June 2.

Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over northeast India, interior parts of Tamil Nadu, coastal and north interior Karnataka, parts of north and east Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Jharkhand.

Skymet has predicted light to moderate rain with few heavy spells over the next 24 hours for Sikkim and some other parts of northeast and isolated pockets of south interior Karnataka and Kerala, where the monsoon has already arrived.

Light to moderate rain may occur over coastal Karnataka, interior Tamil Nadu, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The southwest monsoon was expected to lash parts of Karnataka by June 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said on May 30, as it issued a yellow alert for 10 districts, including Bengaluru.

The southwest monsoon is crucial for India which relies on June-September rains for irrigation of almost half of its farmland. This is also the period when summer crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soya bean are sowed. ​