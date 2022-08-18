Monsoon update for August 18: Monsoon delayed in Delhi NCR by three days, MP receives surplus rain

The western end of monsoon trough is south of normal position, and is likely to remain so during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on August 18, adding that it will shift gradually northwards thereafter.

The monsoon trough is passing through the well-marked low-pressure area over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan, Ajmer, Gwalior, Varanasi, Gaya, Mathura, Digha and then East south-eastwards to low pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over the areas of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhatisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh from August 18-22.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karikal will experience small bouts of rain with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning today.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may possibly occur over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Telangana, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Sikkim, sub–Himalayan West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and north east India may experience scattered light to moderate rain today.

As per private weather forecaster, Skymet, central parts of the country have been receiving very good rainfall in the wake of successive low-pressure areas which are developing over Bay of Bengal. Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a surplus of rain by 21% and Chhattisgarh by 20%.

On the other hand, monsoon onset in Delhi this year witnessed a slight delay of three days. Typical monsoon rains are still absent from Delhi and NCR region. Although few good spells were experienced by the national capital but these spells were separated by frequent dry spells.