Watch: Stolen car gets stuck on metro station staircase

A car thief in Spain had to be rescued by police after getting his stolen vehicle stuck on a staircase inside a metro station. The bizarre incident was reported from the Spanish capital of Madrid on Tuesday, when emergency authorities arrived at the scene to rescue and arrest the thief.

According to Auto Evolution, the 36-year-old thief stole the car from a parking lot and used the highway to escape. He drove the stolen Mazda to Plaza Eliptica, a metro line interchange, and gained access to the station by smashing through a glass door.

The thief tried to flee by driving the sedan up the metro station stairs - not a wise move on his part as he soon found himself stuck halfway up the staircase. When cops arrived at the scene, he reportedly tried to flee – only to find he was unable to get out as the Mazda was stuck between the railing, making it impossible to open the doors.

Madrid’s Emergency Information Office posted a video of the stolen car on Twitter, where it has been widely circulated.

Police say the man tested positive for cocaine. He was taken to the hospital before being arrested. No one was injured in the incident as it occurred around midnight, hours after the metro station had shut down for commuters.

The car was later removed from the staircase in an operation the emergency office termed “laborious.”