Watch: Punjab teachers jostle for free lunch after meeting CM Bhagwant Mann

Footage shows the principals of several government schools in Ludhiana, Punjab, elbowing each other to grab plates in the dining hall of a posh resort, where the state’s chief minister had called a meeting to seek inputs on educational reforms. A person, apparently in charge of distributing the plates, had little luck in front of the huge crowd of teachers. The video shows people snatching plates and jostling each other to get in front.

The video has sparked amusement as well as backlash. While some joked about students watching their teachers fight, others said the educators should have set a better example.



Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held a meeting with the government school principals to seek inputs from them to raise the bar of school education.

According to news agency PTI, the chief minister also launched an online portal to seek ideas and suggestions from teachers for bringing “out of the box” educational reforms. He said teachers should send ideas online through this portal to help change the conventional system of education and make it paperless and digitally empowered.

Mann also assured teachers that the Punjab government would not impose any other work on teachers except that of teaching.

