Watch: Over 1,200 feet above Dubai, adventurer hangs from crane with one hand

A British adventurer pulled off the stunt of a lifetime by hanging from a crane over 1,200 feet above Dubai.

Adam Lockwood, who runs a YouTube channel called "Nuisance", shared a video detailing his adventure on June 30.

Lockwood performed the stunt from a 77-storey skyscraper called Il Primo, situated next to Dubai's landmark Burj Khalifa -- the world tallest building.

Il Primo is under construction and as Lockwood sneaked into the building to get to the top, he was stopped by a worker. He told the man that even he was a worker and had come to get something he had forgotten.

The YouTube video showed him trying out multiple stairwells in an effort dodge more workers.

When he finally made it to the top of the building, Lockwood climbed a crane stationed there. He proceeded to perform some flips around the crane. At one point, he was hanging from it with just one hand.

In footage shot after the stunt, Lockwood described the act as “surreal” and “almost peaceful”

“When I first looked at the footage, I though this is it, this is the most incredible thing I’ve done,” he said. “It’s something I know I can do and that 99 percent of the world can’t and never will do, so I feel obliged to use my ability and enjoy doing it in the process.”

Lockwood has many such extreme stunts to his credit. He is known for climbing the glass pyramid at Paris' iconic Louvre museum and hanging from the San Siro stadium in Milan -- among the largest stadiums in Europe.