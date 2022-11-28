Watch: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth Rs 10 lakh from Uttar Pradesh store

A video of an elderly woman stealing gold jewellery from a store in Uttar Pradesh is viral on social media. According to reports, the necklace is estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh.

In the CCTV footage, the yet-to-be-identified woman can be seen checking out gold necklaces at the store before deftly hiding a jewellery box under the folds of her green saree in less than 20 seconds before pretending to browse through more gold while the store employees stayed completely unaware of the theft.

According to reports, the incident happened in Baldev Plaza, in Gorakhpur.

In a similar incident, the Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two members of a gang from Bihar that allegedly robbed gold worth around Rs 5 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from a bank in Katni district.

Six members of the gang on Saturday looted the valuables and cash at gunpoint from the gold loan offering bank in Bargawan area, an official said.

"We have arrested two men who have given their names as Subham Tiwari (24), a resident of Patna, and Ankush Sahu (25), a resident of Buxar, on Sunday from Mandla with the help of police from that district," Katni Superintendent of Police (SP) S K Jain told PTI over the phone.

"They have been trying to mislead us. We are verifying their names. A police team has been rushed to Patna to check their dossier."

Efforts are on to arrest four other members of the gang, the official added. (With inputs from PTI)

