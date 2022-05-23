‘Waah’: PM Modi impressed by Japanese boy’s fluent Hindi. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Japan for the Quad summit, interacted with children outside his hotel in Tokyo. PM Modi landed in Japan for his two-day visit on Monday and was filmed greeting the welcome squad of children outside his hotel. Among them was one Japanese fifth grader who impressed the prime minister with his fluent Hindi.

The student, later identified by India Today as Ritsuki Kobayashi, welcomed PM Modi with a picture of the Indian tricolour and spoke a few lines in Hindi which amazed the prime minister.

“Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?” PM Modi asked the student.

Ritsuki Kobayashi told news agency ANI that he is a student at the Global Indian International School in Tokyo, Japan. "...Can't speak Hindi much, but I understand...PM read my message, and I also got his signature, so I am very happy...," the fifth grader said.



He later told India Today that he had prepared three sentences in Hindi to greet the prime minister. “Mera naam Ritsuki hai. Main Global Indian International School ki paanchvi kaksha mein padhta hun. Japan mein aapka bahut swaagat hai. Dhanyawaad.”

Ritsuki added that he hoped to improve his Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

(With inputs from PTI)