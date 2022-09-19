'Disgraceful': West Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chhetri aside to pose with trophy | Watch

Sunil Chhetri is the captain of both the Indian national football team and Bengaluru FC which scripted history on Sunday after clinching Durand Cup 2022 trophy at the finals as they beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

But, the feat, Chettri's accomplishments and the star footballer himself was pushed aside by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan Iyer -- for a photograph.

A video of the incident that happened during the post-match presentation has gone went viral on social media with users calling Iyer's gesture "high-handed" and "disgraceful".

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra condemned the incident and wrote, “Disgraceful."

He was joined by former batter Robin Uthappa who tweeted, “That’s just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry Sunil Chhetri, you deserve so much better than this!"

Social media users also pointed out that the West Bengal Governor was not the only one who was eager to not let anyone get between them and the cameras. Aroop Biswas, the state minister for sports, was also seen shoving a player aside for a better frame.

The incidents also made several social media users suggest players do to politicians what Australia's Ricky Ponting had done to then BCCI president and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

