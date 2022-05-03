Viral video: This wedding proposal in McDonald’s had a disastrous ending

Rule of thumb – before proposing to someone, make sure they are on the same page as you about getting married. A man in South Africa learned this the hard away after going down on one knee in front of his girlfriend at a busy McDonald’s outlet, only to have her storm away in irritation.

Footage that has gone massively viral online shows a woman talking to a cashier at McDonald’s. The man behind her, evidently her boyfriend, goes down on one knee as people around them start filming the scene.

When the woman turns around, however, it becomes clear that she is more annoyed than happy with the proposal. She turns away, shaking her head. A heated exchange between the two follows, after which the woman storms away as the cheers around them turn to sighs of disappointment and angry yelling.

The footage was shared on Twitter by user Madame_Fossette, where it has garnered over 3.6 million views.

The disastrous wedding proposal was filmed at Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg, South Africa. A witness, Sibusisiwe Moyo, told News24: "People started coming when they saw him on his knee. He was on his knee for approximately three minutes.

"She just walked away and continued walking out the mall, and he followed her," she said.