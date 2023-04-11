Viral video: Noida pub plays 'Ramayan' dubbed clip with Nucleya's song, 2 arrested

An FIR has been filed and two people arrested after a pub in Noida played a song by Nucleya and Divine with visuals of director Ramanand Sagar's 1987 television show 'Ramayana'. Viral videos show clips of Ram and Ravan being projected in the background as revelers groove to ‘Scene Kya Hai’.

According to reports, the Noida police arrested Lord of the Drinks owner Manak Agrawal and manager Abhishek Soni. They have been charged with promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings between different groups. The police are also trying to trace the DJ who is reportedly in Chennai for a show.

As the video went viral, many on social media commented how Indians can't take a joke.

"Shame. This is a play on the actors of a TV show, not on religion," commented Twitter user Anshuman Pande (@pande_anshuman). Another user Abhay Raina (@abaeraina) said he had watched the same video being played at concerts in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi across multiple venues.

"This track is from Nucleya, it has already played on Zomaland in front of 50,000 strong crowd at least, available on YouTube also. Jokers just keep getting hurt," added Nitish Sachdeva (@nitishsch).

Twitter user Manny (@freeeknumber) commented, "It's a video by Dipraj Jadhav. Song is by Nucleya. He played in NSIC, Delhi too. How is this offensive!" Another user Blurry (@hassgulla) wondered what's next: "FIR on meme makers for making memes on Ramayan?" Read more: Actor Arun Govil, best known for playing Lord Ram, joins BJP ahead of upcoming assembly elections