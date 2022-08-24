Viral video: Apple's Steve Jobs on what great marketing is all about

A day after Steve Job's authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s was sold for nearly $700,000 at an auction, a video of the business magnate went viral on social media. In it, Jobs is heard addressing an audience and talking about what marketing means to him and how good marketing practises revived Apple.

"To me, marketing is about values. It’s a complicated and noisy world, and we’re not going to get a chance to get people to remember much about us. No company is. So we have to be really clear about what we want them to know about us,” Jobs says in the video.

Lauding Nike for having one of the best marketing strategies in the world, he says, "Remember Nike sells a commodity, they sell shoes. But when you think of Nike, you feel something different than a shoe company."

"In their ads, they don't ever talk about the product. They don't ever tell you about their air soles and why they are better than Reebok's air soles. What does Nike do in their advertisement? They honour the great athletes and they honour the great athletics. That's who they are. That's what they are about."

Comparing it with Apple's marketing strategy, Steve Jobs said, "The Apple brand has clearly suffered from neglect... Apple spends a fortune on advertising.. you'd never know it."

He then narrated how the agency handling the brand's marketing was sacked when Jobs got in and how he worked with the new agency to create some "award-winning ads".

"Our customers want to know who is Apple and what it is that we stand for... where do we fit in this world. What we're about isn't making boxes for people to get their jobs done... although we do that better than anybody, in some cases, but Apple is about something more than that," Jobs said.

"We believe that in this world, people can change it for the better and that those people who ae crazy enough to think that they can change the world are the ones that actually do. And so in our first brand marketing campaign in several years is to get back that core value," he added.

As of Wednesday evening, the video was viewed more than 9.5 million times.