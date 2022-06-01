Videos show KK being rushed off-stage, sweating profusely. He died before reaching hospital

Videos from KK’s last concert in Kolkata show that the singer was rushed off stage after complaining of uneasiness. He died just a few hours later.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday night in Kolkata, just hours after he performed at the Nazrul Manch auditorium for a college programme. He was 53.

The singer reportedly complained of uneasiness after completing the performance in a jam-packed auditorium. One video, shared on Twitter, shows him looking visibly uncomfortable while being rushed off-stage after the concert.

KK left the venue and reached his hotel, where a huge crowd of fans had gathered in the lobby to take pictures with him. An initial probe has revealed that the 53-year-old singer, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata to perform at two college programmes, was "almost mobbed" by fan followers at the hotel where he had returned after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in the southern part of the city, a police officer told news agency PTI.

KK, complaining of uneasiness, refused to carry on with the picture session after allowing a few fans to take selfies with him. He left the hotel lobby and went upstairs, where he reportedly stumbled and fell on the floor.

KK’s team rushed him to a private hospital in South Kolkata, where he was declared “brought dead” by doctors.

Now, allegations of mismanagement against the organisers of his last concert have emerged online. Several people have claimed on Twitter that the air conditioning at Nazrul Mancha auditorium was not working properly.

Another video from the auditorium shows KK sweating profusely and wiping his face with a handkerchief.

On Twitter, people complained that the auditorium was overcrowded. Some claimed that as many as 7,000 people were packed into a space meant to hold only 2,400.

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death. The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday night, a senior police official told PTI.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer said, adding that two persons have been questioned in connection with the case.

(With inputs from PTI)