Video: Woman falls off scooter after coconut drops on her head in freak accident

A woman riding pillion fell off the scooter when a coconut dropped on her head in a freak accident in Malaysia. The incident was captured on camera in a video that has been widely circulated online.

In the 29-second clip, the woman was filmed falling off the scooter and lying unconscious on the road. Her daughter, who was driving the scooter, got off immediately and rushed to her, even as other bystanders and motorists slowed down their vehicles to assist her.

The incident took place in Jalan Teluk Kumbar of Penang Island, Malaysia, on Sunday.

Footage of the freak accident was shared on Facebook by the woman’s daughter. The Facebook user said her younger sister was driving at the time of the incident.

She said her mother, identified as Puan Anita, was hospitalised and has since regained consciousness. She suffered a fracture in her left hand and right shoulder and broke two ribs when the coconut fell on her head.

Puan Anita is currently recuperating from her injuries in hospital.

A local politician, Azrul Mahathir Aziz, posted about the incident on Facebook, saying he rushed to the spot as soon as he heard about the incident. Puan Anita belongs to his constituency, Aziz said, adding that trees on private property that fell on the road were proving to be a nuisance in the area and would be cut by authorities.

Aziz later shared updates about the coconut trees being cut down.