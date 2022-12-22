 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Video: Strange, bright lights dart across US state's sky raising UFO speculations

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

In one of the videos shared with news outlets, the lights appear in one tight cluster overhead, then split off into about four separate lights and fly away to the east.

Several users shared visuals of the darting lights on Twitter (Image: @RDistopica/Twitter)

Multiple witnesses across rural Wisconsin in the United States shared footage of strange lights shooting across the night sky on December 1 raising speculations that it was an UFO or UAP sighting.

The strange sight was seen across locations by several witnesses who ruled out searchlights on the ground as a possible explanation.

One bystander claimed she saw a glowing white object swoop in front of her as she was driving in the West Bend neighbourhood, Daily Mail reported.

Another woman apparently saw multicoloured lights swooping in circles across the sky.

Others too reported seeing similar lights across the night skies at different times.

