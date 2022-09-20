Video: Man thrashed by group of women outside Raipur airport

A group of women employed by a travel agency were filmed mercilessly thrashing a man outside Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh over the weekend. Footage of the incident was recorded and posted on Twitter by an onlooker, where it has been widely shared.

In the short clip, the women were seen punching and slapping the man repeatedly. His shirt was torn off when he tried to flee. Times of India reported that the man was thrashed with a belt and even had pepper spray thrown on his face in the shocking assault.

“What is happening in the airport, where is the security of airport?” Twitter user Chandrashekhar Dewangan asked while sharing the video on Twitter.

According to NDTV, the man, named Dinesh, used to work as an auto taxi driver at a travel company called Rahul Travels.

Dinesh claimed that Rahul Travels had not paid his salary for the month of May and June. When he reached the company’s office to demand his dues, employees started misbehaving with him, Dinesh claimed.

The issue escalated when Dinesh asked for the manager’s phone number. Following this, the group of women employees started thrashing him, he said.

Both parties have since registered police complaints against each other at Mana Police Station in Raipur.

The video of the assault has drawn condemnation on social media, with many calling on the accused to be punished.