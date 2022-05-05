Video: Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp cavity searched her for cocaine

Amber Heard sat before a jury Wednesday to testify against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Among a host of other disturbing allegations, the Aquaman actress claimed that Depp forced a cavity search on her while looking for his drugs.

The alleged assault occurred in May 2013 when Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were visiting Joshua Tree, California, with a group of friends. Heard said that at one point during the trip, Depp got aggressive and assaulted her in the trailer where they were staying. She testified that Depp performed a cavity search on her while under the influence of drugs.

The actress claimed that Depp accused her of infidelity and started smashing through their trailer. “He’s screaming at me, and I… I eventually go into the bedroom area.”

She testified that Depp was not making sense during this episode of rage: “I realised that he is just probably really high.” Heard said she went into the bathroom and when she came out, Depp asked her “where is it?”

"He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine,” Heard said, which she claims she didn’t have, nor had ever tried.

"He ripped my dress ... he's grabbing my breast, he's touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off and then he proceeds to do a cavity search," a visibly-emotional Heard recounted. She claimed that Depp "shoved his fingers inside me."

“I just stood there staring at the stupid light,” she said, her voice breaking.



The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial began in Virginia in April. Depp has sued 36-year-old Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse. Heard did not take names in her piece, but Depp’s team is arguing that it led to the actor losing out on work.

Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, and Heard met in 2009 on the set of "The Rum Diary" and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

(With inputs from AFP)