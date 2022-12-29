 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Govt may order category-wise halt of drug production based on probe findings

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 29, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST

Two back-to-back cases of cough syrups from India, the first one involving Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which was blamed for supplying contaminated drugs that killed 70 kids in Gambia, have tainted India’s image as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’

The batches of cough syrup linked to the deaths of 18 kids in Uzbekistan had been exported by Noida-based Marion Biotech to the central Asian country in May 2021, and the company at present was not producing the drug.

Top sources in the central and state drug regulatory authorities who are carrying out a joint probe at the drug manufacturer’s plant said that the government may pass an order to stop category-wise production of the medicines, based on the findings.

“We are testing the quality of the excipients and active ingredients used in all the drugs manufactured in the plant, as well as probing whether the proper process of documentation, as prescribed in the Good Manufacturing Practices certification, has been followed,” said a senior official.

“In the next few hours, we may decide on whether the production of specific categories of drugs — such as liquid-based medicines and tablets — should be totally suspended,” the official also said, adding on December 28 and 29 production of drugs at the plant remained mostly suspended.

When Moneycontrol visited the company on December 29, the joint inspection by the drug regulatory authority was still underway, while its campus remained tightly shut for visitors. Not even the police, when they arrived, were allowed to enter the company premises.

Uzbekistan’s health ministry, on December 28, had said in a statement that DOK-1 Max, a cough syrup supplied by Marion Biotech, was found contaminated with ethylene glycol, a toxic substance, in the initial laboratory investigations and said it had killed 18 kids.