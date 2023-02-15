US school duct-tapes girl's ripped jeans, mother's outrage is viral on TikTok

A US mother has gone on viral on TikTok after she recounted an incident from December where her daughter’s school put stuck duct tape on her ripped jeans for violating the dress code.

TikTok user @shanahdrummond2 in a clip said that she was very concerned about what the duct tape could do to her daughter’s sensitive skin and said that the school should have called her and asked to bring a change of clothes and not take matters in their own hands.

In the video, that has over 14 million views on TikTok, the mother filmed herself walking into her child’s school and asking an office administrator if it was “acceptable” and part of their “policy” to use duct tape on her daughter as a disciplinary action.

The mother claimed that the administrator had just asked her daughter if she had spare pants and when she said no, the ripped parts of her jeans were taped shut.

The mother also showed a picture of her daughter wearing the ripped jeans with red duct tape over her upper thighs. She asked people in the video whether she was overreacting as her daughter suffers from eczema and has sensitive skin.

Moneycontrol News