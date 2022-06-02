 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP officer suspended for putting up 'world's best junior engineer' Osama Bin Laden's photo in office

Jun 02, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

"Anyone can be an idol. Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed, but I have its several copies," the suspended officer.

Osama Bin Laden was the founder of Al Qaeda.

An officer of a state-run power distribution company was suspended on Wednesday over having a picture of Osama bin Laden in his office describing the slain Al-Qaeda founder as "world's best junior engineer", officials said.

Ravindra Prakash Gautam, sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), placed a picture of Laden in his office, with a note below it that read "Respected Osama bin Laden, world's best junior engineer, the officials said.

After the Laden's picture with the message went viral on social media, senior district officials took a cognizance and ordered SDO's suspension. The picture of Laden was also removed from the office, they said.

"Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident," said Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, the suspended officer has defended his act. "Anyone can be an idol. Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed, but I have its several copies," Gautam said.

