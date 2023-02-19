 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Record-breaking dinosaur footprint discovered: ‘Couldn’t believe what I was looking at’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 19, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

The eastern shoreline of Yorkshire is called UK's 'dinosaur coast'. Even by those standards, the latest discovery is surprising.

(Image credit: The University of Manchester )

The UK's Yorkshire coast is the site of thousands of dinosaur footprints and other striking fossils. Yet, a recent discovery has left researchers amazed.

While walking along the coast, a local archaeologist stumbled upon a dinosaur footprint 80 centimetres long. She couldn't believe what she had just seen and hurriedly began contacting other experts.

After she got in touch with palaeontologist Dean Lomax at the University of Manchester, a team was sent to collect the specimen from the shoreline.

"I couldn’t believe what I was looking at, I had to do a double take," Woods said. "I have seen a few smaller prints when out with friends, but nothing like this. I can no longer say that ‘archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs’".