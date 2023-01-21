 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

UK’s top food watchdog compared cake in office to ‘passive smoking’, but Rishi Sunak says…

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Jan 21, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak will not ban cake in offices, despite the head of the country’s food watchdog comparing it to passive smoking.

UK PM Rishi Sunak has no plans of clamping down on sweet treats in office

UK PM Rishi Sunak will not ban cake in offices, despite the head of the country’s food watchdog comparing it to passive smoking.

In fact, the British prime minister is himself “very partial to a piece of cake,” and enjoys carrot and red velvet flavours in particular, a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak told media.

The British prime minister was compelled to make his views on cake known after Professor Susan Jebb, chairwoman of the Food Standards Agency, said that bringing sweet treats to office to be shared with colleagues was a health risk.

She told The Times that while eating sweets is a personal choice, people can help each other by providing a “supportive environment.”

“If nobody brought cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them,” Jebb said. “Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.

“With smoking, after a very long time we have got to a place where we understand that individuals have to make some effort, but that we can make their efforts more successful by having a supportive environment,” Jebb told the newspaper. “We still don’t feel like that about food.”