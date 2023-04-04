 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK man 'addicted to car doors', jailed, banned from touching vehicles for 5 years

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

In 2018, the accused was banned from touching or entering unattended cars without permission for five years.

The man's defense in the case was that he has been struggling with “addiction” to car door handles. (Representational)

A UK man has been given a nine-month prison sentence for interfering with a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis, and possession of a knife in a public place. Paul Priestley, a resident of Pennington, was caught on CCTV attempting to open car doors in Peterborough on March 27, which led to his arrest. The court heard that Priestley was "addicted" to trying car door handles.

This is not the first time Priestley, 44, has been in trouble for his car door handle obsession. In 2018, he was banned from touching or entering unattended cars without permission for five years. However, once the ban ended, he reoffended. This time, his ban is in place till 2027.

Priestley's defense in the case was that he has been struggling with “addiction”, and he needs help to overcome his “obsession” with trying car door handles. In addition to his prison sentence, Priestley has been ordered not to touch any vehicle, like last time.

Priestley has a 29-year-old criminal record that includes hundreds of theft-related crimes.