Twitter mixes up Nigeria and Norway government accounts in gaffe. Cue the memes

After Twitter rolled out its Blue subscription again, some changes have been seen across the microblogging site including gold ticks for companies and grey for governments.

Apart from that, tags also appear stating who the handle is assigned to. And one prey to a gaffe by Twitter was observed when Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had his account automatically updated to say he's a "Nigerian Government Official".

Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt suffered the same fate, as did her ministry - Twitter had updated to describe them as "Nigeria Government Organization."

Then the Nigerian Foreign Ministry in Oslo tweeted to Twitter asking the error to be rectified.

“Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway. P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt,” they wrote along with a screengrab of the mistake.

The tweet has gone viral with over 1.65 lakh likes. Hilarious comments followed.

“Since we’re now one big country, Norgeria, you’ll let Haaland play for us at the next AFCON and World Cup, yeah?” one user tweeted.

While the error has been fixed for all accounts now, they continue to have blue ticks instead of the latest grey.

There has been no word on what prompted the bizarre errors.