World Wildlife Day: 10 best national parks and forests in India

Bindu Gopal Rao
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

March 3 is World Wildlife Day and what better way to celebrate it than to explore some of India’s best wildlife parks. We tell you where to go and what to do.

Elephants, too, have taken Indian to the Oscars this year, time Indians treated its elephants, its wildlife better. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

India’s tropical climate and unique weather conditions make it a rich landscape for several kinds of wildlife to thrive. This World Wildlife Day, let us check out 10 of the country’s best national parks and forests.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

This park is spread across 1,334 sq. km and is home to many tigers which is why you will see almost all commercial establishments here named with Sher (tiger in Hindi). The park is well known for tiger sightings and is thronged by photographers and wildlife enthusiasts alike. Located three hours from Jaipur, you can spot many leopards, sloth bears, wild boars, hyenas, jackals, foxes and birds like egrets, parakeets, and ibis, among others, apart from tigers. Once a royal favourite, this jungle was once the hunting ground for the maharajas. The morning safari is typically between 6.30 am to 10.00 am and the afternoon one is from 2.30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Best time to visit: The park is open between October to June, but the hot summer months of March and May are ideal for sightings of the tiger especially.