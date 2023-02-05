 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US visa: Indians can now get appointments at American missions abroad

Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Indians can book an appointment for US tourist or business visas at American embassies or consulates in some countries

The waiting period for B1/B2 category visas had crossed 1,000-days in October (Representative image)

To reduce the ever-growing backlog of visa applications in India, the US embassy is allowing Indians seeking business or tourist visas to apply at some of its embassies or consulates abroad.

Its embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, for instance, is among the missions where Indias can get an appointment for B1 (business) or B2 (travel) visa.

"Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months. (sic)," it tweeted.

A surge in the number of Indian applicants after two years of Covid and a reduced staff strength at its embassy and consulates during the pandemic period increased the waiting time for B1/B2 visa appointments for Indians to an unprecedented three years in October.

