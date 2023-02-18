 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkey: Around Cappadocia in a hot air balloon

Malavika Bhattacharya
Feb 18, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Cappadocia’s magical landscape showcases nature’s artistry and the incredible fortitude of ancient civilizations.

Magnificent views unfurl below: fairy chimneys, and sinewy valleys like the Pigeon Valley pockmarked with holes.

“People believe that fairies lived here,” says Eyyüp Korkmaz. My local Turkish guide in Cappadocia has a deadpan expression and a flair for dramatic dialogues. Given our surroundings, the theatrics are not unwarranted.

Pictures of Cappadocia often grace magazine covers – surreal images of hot air balloons studding the sky, and beneath them, slim towers of rock rising from the earth. I’m transported right into this picture postcard of a scene in the Paşabağ Valley, where I’m standing under the incredible “fairy chimneys” that are the most defining feature of Cappadocia’s topography.

Paşabağ Valley's “fairy chimneys”.

These conical rock formations rise from a land that has been shaped by the elements for millennia. Centuries ago, volcanic eruptions and the resulting lava flows gave rise to an undulating landscape of soft volcanic tuff, topped by hard magma. Wind and water erosion left behind slender, mushroom-shaped rock spires with conical basalt caps.  The setting is straight out of a fantasy novel.