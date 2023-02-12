 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Temple run with 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Bindu Gopal Rao
Feb 12, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

The 2022 Tamil film 'Ponniyin Selvan I' triggered an interest in the Chola empire and the UNESCO Great Living Chola Temples. Here's a list of the Chola temples in Tamil Nadu that you should pay a visit to ahead of the release of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' in April

Brihadisvara Temple, aka the Big Temple, in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

The Chola empire has been a memory from my history textbook in school and as the longest ruling dynasty, their history is older than one would imagine. After the release of the Mani Ratnam-directed Ponniyin Selvan I, the film that raked in ₹500 crore to become the highest grosser of Kollywood in 2022, the Cholas seem to have rekindled their former glory. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department is fuelling this interest with specifically designed Ponniyin Selvan tours as well.

On a recent trip to Kumbakonam, Harish Venkat, general manager, Mantra Koodam — CGH Earth explained, "the story of Cholas starts goes back over 6,000 years and it starts with Karikala Cholan who built the Kallanai, an ancient dam in 150 AD.  There is also Musukunda Chakravarthy who was a king who ruled the Chola kingdom from Karur and Kochengat Cholan or Śengaṇān who finds mention in Sangam poetry. Most of the temples around Kumbakonam have been done by Sembian Mahadevi, a Chola queen from the 10th century.” While there are temples galore, three of them stand out for their inscription in UNESCO and the grandeur rightly gives them the title of being the Great Living Chola Temples.

Brihadisvara Temple, Thanjavur

Paintings in the ceiling at Brihadisvara, or Big Temple, Thanjavur. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)