 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

River cruising is the new way to see India

Kalpana Sunder
Apr 16, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

Soak in the country's sights and sounds along its many waterbody cruises; here's a list of some cruises plying on the rivers Ganga and Brahmaputra in the east and the Vembanad Lake in the south.

On January 13, 2023, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Antara Cruises’ MV Ganga Vilas ship, an 18-suite vessel, set to travel 1,988 miles of waterways in India and Bangladesh.

On  January 13, 2023, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Antara Cruises’ MV Ganga Vilas ship, an  18-suite vessel decorated with Indian textiles and crafts, set to travel 1,988 miles of waterways in India and Bangladesh. With floor-to-ceiling windows, a sun deck, gourmet vegetarian food and a spa, the ship offers guest luxury and  elegance.

The journey spread across 51 days makes it the world’s longest river cruise, according to the organisers. The journey will cover cities and towns and more than 50 tourist spots like Buxar, Patna, Murshidabad, Kalna, Kolkata,  and Dhaka. From the iconic Ganga aarti to the mangrove forests of the Sunderbans, and the iconic flower market in Kolkata, the cruise will offer a mix of experiences — culture, spiritual and wildlife. The longest cruise doesn’t come cheap — tickets to board the MV Ganga Vilas costs between Rs 4.2 million (42 lakh)-4.5 million (45 lakh) per guest, and it is completely booked until 2024.

River-cruising has been around in Europe for a long time with companies like Avalon that ply cruises on rivers like the Rhine and the Danube. But it is fairly recent in India, though, the country has some long, navigable rivers like the Ganga, Brahmaputra and Narmada. They have been used in the past for transportation and navigation. And river cruises can give travellers a new way to see the rich and diverse landscape of the country, other than through road trips or train journeys.

“River-cruising as a concept is relatively new to India, however, it has great opportunities, especially given the culture and community, and history, developed and thrived around its river systems since time immemorial. For  millennia, our inland waterways have been instrumental for trade, economy, spiritualism, carrying travellers far and wide to share tangible and intangible riches,” says Raj Singh, founder-group chairman, Antara Luxury River Cruises.