Beyond Palampur's tea estates, soaking in Himachal's nature, culture and food

Satarupa Paul
Feb 18, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

A cauldron of Kangra heritage, architectural traditions and food practices, the villages around Palampur offer a lot more than an idyllic Himalayan retreat amid tea plantations.

A glimpse of a traditional mud house in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: Satarupa Paul)

Dusk arrives swiftly in these parts. The glow of the twilight sun is nipped in the bud by the marching darkness, accompanied by a trail of mist that softly blankets everything in its path — the rolling hills, the dark forests, the lush tea plantations and the little villages that later come to life with twinkling lights. Only the Dhauladhars, standing high and mighty, seem to evade the ethereal charm of the mist, their snow-tipped peaks jauntily glistening in the glow of the moon.

A glimpse of the Dhauladhar range from Palampur. (Photo: Satarupa Paul)

The above scene unfolded before our eyes, as we gathered for a sundowner at the terrace of the restaurant at Rakkh Resort, its elevation on a hilltop offering us the perfect vantage point to witness the play of twilight and dusk over the valley and town of Palampur. A biting cold followed suit, making us huddle around a bonfire, nursing our drinks. Soon, wisps of smoke joined the mist, rising thick and twirling as one from the chimney of a nearby pahadi kitchen. As it wafted towards us, we took a collective deep breath to savour the most tempting aroma. “You’re in for a feast...an authentic Kangri feast!” chimed our host, Suman Rialch, as we downed our last pegs and eagerly set off for dinner.

I had arrived in Palampur on a bright summer morning, after a flight from Delhi to Dharamshala followed by an hour-long drive. Much had changed since my last trip here a few years ago. Nestled in the lap of Himachal’s Kangra Valley and surrounded by the Dhauladhar range of the Lesser Himalayas, Palampur as I remembered it was an idyllic town known for being the only tea-growing destination in north India. This time though, it seemed to have expanded and developed haphazardly like any other small town in the country. Lucky for me, I soon left the chaos of development behind and drove on, out of town, through the still verdant tea plantations, and up the hills.