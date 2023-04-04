 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National tourism policy body FAITH urges govt to remove TCS hike on overseas tour packages

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

Raising the TCS has greatly undermined the business prospects of Indian tour operators who were just seeing revival after reeling long under the impact of pandemic, said FAITH in a note.

The Board of Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) has appealed to the government to withdraw the increase of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on the overseas tour packages from 20 percent to 5 percent announced in the Finance Bill 2023.

Such a move has put domestic tour operators at a disadvantage as the bookings are moving to foreign tour operators as they are not liable to deduct this charge, the body said.

FAITH board is also requesting government to reduce TCS from 5 percent to 2.5 percent so that more and more people book their foreign trip through tour operators based in India and the avowed objective of bringing more people into the tax net is also met.

