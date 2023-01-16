 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: Air India seating plan reveals a potential twist in pee-gate

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 16, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

The seating arrangement in the alleged peeing incident on an Air India flight adds a possible twist in this tale of intercontinental incontinence.

Moneycontrol has obtained the seating plan and the seat numbers of the persons concerned in the business class section of Air India’s New York-New Delhi flight AI 102, aboard which an inebriated man allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old lady on November 26, 2022

The complainant in the Air India urinating incident had a window seat, which may back the accused’s claim that he couldn’t have committed the act because access would have been blocked, people familiar with the matter said.

Moneycontrol has obtained the seating plan and the seat numbers of the persons concerned in the business class section of Air India’s New York-New Delhi flight AI 102, aboard which an inebriated man allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old lady on November 26, 2022.

The complainant had a window seat, while Shankar Mishra, the accused, occupied the aisle seat in the row just ahead of her, the people said.

The complainant had stated that an intoxicated Mishra walked up to her seat and relieved himself on her. Mishra’s lawyer, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, rebutted the charge and told a Delhi court that Mishra couldn’t have committed the act as he couldn't have accessed the complainant’s seat. He went on to add that the lady may have soiled herself.

In an attempt to bolster his defence, Gupta also posited the (unsubstantiated) theory that being a kathak dancer, the lady was likely incontinent as 80 percent of kathak dancers apparently suffer from this.

