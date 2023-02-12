 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Look up at the stars

Preeti Verma Lal
Feb 12, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

Star gazing with Starscapes, a rendezvous with the sun and other stars, as millions of miles between them and you vanish.

Representational image. (Photo: Simon Delalande via Unsplash)

Nearly 147.56 million kilometre. How does one stare that far at a gigantic heat ball named the Sun? Or the Saturn that is hemmed with rings and is 4.503 billion years old? Or peer at Venus that has no moons and no one knows why? Or Mars, the dusty, cold desert that is 227.9 million kilometre from the sun? Can one actually see these planets in the dark sky? And the black sunspots in daylight?

On that long bumpy ride to St Regis Hotel (Goa), I was caught in a mathematical quandary. Can the silver Sky-Watcher Classic Dobsonian telescope with an 8-inch aperture reduce the distance between earth and sun by 48 times? If it did, the sun would then be about 3.07 million miles away. Seemed too much of a mathematical muddle but I was ready to star/sun gaze through a Starscapes mobile observatory sitting on the lawns of the tony hotel.

The afternoon sun was scorching hot and Hem Sharma, the Starscapes star-guide, was busy adjusting the telescope for the best view of the sunspots that appear darker than the surrounding areas on the sun’s photosphere.

“The sunspots are colder than other parts of the sun, but they are still very hot. Really hot. Say, 3,589.74 degree Celsius. The Death Valley, the world’s hottest place, is not even 60 degree Celsius. The lava of the volcano is only about 1,090 degree Celsius.” Sharma was dropping heat-numbers while I adjusted the cardboard sunglasses for a look at the sunspots. But Hem Sharma had other ideas. Stare at the sun through an ordinary pair of sunglasses and then catch the same spot through the telescope.