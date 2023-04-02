 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long Weekends| 72 hours in Fort Kochi: Eat your way through Kerala’s art island

Nidhi Gupta
Apr 02, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

On the canvas or your plate, this neighbourhood is fuelled by creativity. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is ending on April 10, in case you are visiting Fort Kochi, here's what to eat, drink, do and see there.

Fort Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: Getty Images)

Art runs in the veins of Fort Kochi. And that is true with or without the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which has, no doubt, done much to revive the fortunes of this forgotten corner of Ernakulam. For centuries, Fort Kochi was home to Dutch, Portuguese and British colonisers who have each left behind unique cultural influences. For the last few decades, Fort Kochi has transformed into a capsule of creativity. Whether it was a nascent art scene or a thriving café culture, there is much to satisfy the curious traveller here. For those on a short business trip to Cochin or a quick last-minute weekend getaway, perhaps to catch the Biennale before it closes on April 10, here is your 72-hour itinerary for everything to see, do, eat and drink when there:

Day 1 in Fort Kochi

Breakfast at Kashi Art Gallery & Café

Kashi Art Gallery Café, Fort Kochi.

Begin your day at one of Fort Kochi’s oldest and most iconic art-meets-food spaces. Kashi Art Café was started in 1997 by the late “visionary” Anoop Skaria and his partner Dorrie Younger (a Netherlands immigrant). It fostered the rising art scene in Kochi in the 1990s, becoming an important cultural centre that also served up great roasted-bean coffee. Today, a hotel chain runs the shop. On the menu is typical but delicious café fare — try the “John Abraham” omelette if you’re in the mood for an omelette with a difference — and genuinely good coffee. The queues are long so reach early, but no stress if you don’t. The gallery and the piles of art magazines will whet your appetite.