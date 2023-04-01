 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long Weekend Plans | 36 Hours in Hong Kong

Kalpana Sunder
Apr 02, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong. (Photo: Manson Yim via Unsplash)

Hong Kong, the former British colony and now a special administrative region of China, with high energy, spectacular skylines, skyscrapers and notoriously high-priced real-estate, is also a city of deep-rooted traditions, culture, heritage and foodie delights — a marriage between the East and West dotted with colonial buildings rubbing shoulders with modern architecture. Hong Kong (or HK) also has a great gastronomic culture, so don’t forget to eat at street food stalls and indulge in dim sums and milk tea. Here's our pick of how to explore the city in 36 hours, whether you are there on a work/business trip or for leisure:

Day 1

10 am: Pray at Man Mo temple

Man Mo temple, Hong Kong. (Photo: Kalpana Sunder)