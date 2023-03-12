 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lepakshi: Of Vijayanagara empire and an enduring beauty etched in stone

Jayanthi Madhukar
Mar 12, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

About 120 km from Bengaluru is the village of Lepakshi, which is known for the architectural prowess of the Vijayanagara period. A must-visit for heritage buffs.

The Jatayu Hill, Lepakshi village, Andhra Pradesh. Legend has it that Lord Ram said to a dying Jatayu: ‘Laya Pakshi’ or arise bird. The name Lepakshi derives from this utterance in the Ramayan epic. It is also to have come from ‘Lepa Akshi’ or an embalmed eye. (Photo: Twitter)

Intriguing stories are set in stone at the ancient site of Lepakshi, located in Hindupur district of Andhra Pradesh. Even though it is just under two hours (by road) from Bengaluru, not many people have an idea of the Vijayanagara empire’s architectural beauty. But you must visit to understand the glory of the Vijayanagara period during 1350-1600 AD when it was at its finest.

Since road is the only way you can enter Lepakshi village, the first thing that appears at the turn into the village is a giant statue of Jatayu perched on a hillock. Locals believe that it was at Lepakshi that the king of vultures died trying to save Sita from the clutches of the demon king Ravana. The statue, a 2015 addition, does not prepare visitors for the sights that will unfold.

A pavillion at the out 'prakara' of the Veerbhadra temple premises. (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

A short drive leads to the Veerabhadra Temple. It’s best to get a guide to take you around or else, you will walk around the premises without a clue about its remarkable stories. A shoutout to Yajaman Veerabhadrappa who narrated the stories in a way no book can. Incidentally, there are several books on Lepakshi, including George Michell, Anna L Dallapiccola, John M Fritz and Brigitte Khan Majlis seminal work Lepakshi: Architecture, Sculpture, Painting (2019).