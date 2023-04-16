 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kumaon food guide: Eat nettles and drink flowers in the land of the gods

Malavika Bhattacharya
Apr 16, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

A roundup of what to eat, and what to bring back, from Kumaon, starting with Bichoo Saag, Madua roti, pahadi raita made with wild cucumbers and local mustard and rhododendron juice.

While in Uttarakhand, try a Kumaoni thali with Madua atta roti, Bichoo saag, Bhang chutney made with hemp seeds, Gahat ki dal, and Pahadi raita made bright yellow with the addition of local mustard seeds and mustard oil. (Photo by Malavika Bhattacharya)

With summer holidays around the corner, the mountains are beckoning. Kumaon in the lower Himalaya is easily accessible from the plains of north India, both by road and by regular trains that run to Kathgodam. The mountains of Uttarakhand offer the perfect antidote to the heat and bustle of the cities. When the clouds part, the impressive Nanda Devi massif reveals herself in all her glory. Days here are long and languid, best spent in
nature. Long forest walks in the shade of oak and pine trees. Birding trails to spot the region’s avian residents and migratory arrivals. And a roaring appetite that comes with spending time in the outdoors.

What do you eat on holiday in the Kumaon? In this region, the food is emblematic of the land, relying heavily on local and seasonal produce. The result is a hyper-local cuisine that is hearty and warming, perfectly suited for the mountains. This is a place where you can drink flowers and eat stinging nettles. Here’s a roundup of what to eat, and what to bring back, from Kumaon:

Bichoo saag

On mountain walks, you’ll be warned to steer clear of bichoo buti. The stinging nettle is a wild and widely growing weed that results in rashes and a stinging sensation on contact with your skin. One misstep on a mountain path and you’ll be burning for hours. So it comes as somewhat of a surprise when the very same bichoo buti makes its way onto your plate as a delicious saag cooked in butter.