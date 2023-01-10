 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Covid has changed aviation and airlines

Ameya Joshi
Jan 10, 2023

Indian carriers have an opportunity like never before to fill the void left by airlines that haven’t staged a post-pandemic comeback. Will the airlines grab it?

The pandemic has really changed a few industries, including aviation. From being close to bankruptcy and relying on government aid and bailouts to bouncing back so strongly that there is a shortage of aircraft in the world right now, the swing has been momentous to say the least.

While the passenger numbers have stabilised and international travellers have returned to India, phrases like Covid-19, RT-PCR and Air Suvidha have made a comeback along with restrictions and testing of arriving passengers from certain countries on the back of a new wave of infections across the world, largely led by China, from where data is hard to come by.

Against this backdrop, in the second scheduling season post the removal of restrictions on international flights, the country is yet to see a handful of airlines return with flights.

Who has not made it back?

Not surprisingly, China, although overwhelmed by Covid cases right now, has continued to remain closed. This has meant that there have been very few countries which have restarted flights to and from China and that applies equally to Chinese carriers. Air China, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern and Shandong Airlines have not restarted flights to India. Likewise, Indian carriers are also not flying to China. This has meant that there is no connectivity to Beijing, Guangzhou, Kunming and Shanghai.

Taiwan’s China Airlines, which operated flights to Taipei from Delhi, hasn’t made a comeback as well.