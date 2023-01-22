 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Hoi An, Vietnam: Exploring East Asian taste in the ancient town

Supriya Thanawala
Jan 22, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

On Vietnamese New Year, January 22, a glimpse of the vegan and vegetarian options Hoi An offers. Local Vietnamese food follows the Buddhist vegan tradition and is largely gluten-free. But the real taste comes from the purity and richness of nature’s own ingredients.

There are ample vegan options available in Vietnamese cuisine. (Photo: Kyler Boone via Unsplash)

The hallmark of South Asian food has always been in the way it flaunts its local spices. Rich and flavourful, every South Asian country provides a creative twist to its curries and its soups as well as to its breads and its noodles.

But local Vietnamese cuisine is as unique as it is traditional; it shares many common links with other cultures as much as it has become an independent source of influence that has its very own identity.

The ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. (Photo: Hieu Tran via Unsplash)

Whether it is in the bitterness of Vietnamese coffee that’s brewed in sweetened condensed milk, or in the way it makes rice items the base of its cuisine and uses coconut milk in almost everything, this coastal land of Southeast Asia has a cuisine — like that from its Thai neighbour, too — can remind you of our “God’s own Kerala”.

Yet, Vietnamese cuisine is spoilt by natural ingredients — tropically grown fruits such as the dragon fruit and passion fruit, a routine element on the breakfast table to mushrooms is what makes for its favourite elements.

And from the uncanny taste of food served in banana leafs to that of the rice items that make up for its community’s staple diet, Vietnamese cuisine, like that of many south Indian ones, too, is light, healthy, and a haven for the new-age, vegan, environmentally-conscious millennial looking for purity and healing.