Going solo in Budapest

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 16, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Hungary’s capital and financial centre, Budapest, is the perfect city for solo travelling. If you find yourself in the city, these are the sights to take in and places to frequent to.

Parlamento Budapest, the Hungarian Parliament at night. (Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

If you ask me to pick my favourite city in Europe it will probably be Berlin. That answer might change if I need to make a recommendation for a solo traveller. It’s Budapest that wins my vote as a haven for solo travellers. The river Danube splits the city into its two distinct hearts (Buda and Pest) that beat as one. This is a city of a thousand faces and, as I discovered, there’s no better way to discover this city than to pound Budapest’s sidewalks.

Happy cruisin’

Cruising down the Danube river, flanked by the Budapest Parliament on one side. (Photo: Tudor Stanica via Unsplash)

The first thing I did after I arrived in Budapest was sail down the Danube river. If you’re on a tight schedule, this is probably the best way to appreciate the city’s striking landmarks and iconic bridges. Budapest looks prettier at night, if you have time for just one cruise, wait for the sun to go down. The Hungarian Parliament (Parlamento Budapest) is one of the riverfront’s most instantly recognisable buildings and puts on quite a show in the dark in its illuminated avatar. Get up close with Budapest’s instantly recognisable Chain Bridge which dates to 1849.