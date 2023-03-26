For the best adventure holiday in India, travel to these 6 exciting destinations

India is an excellent destination for adventure enthusiasts. With its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the country provides a distinctive mix of adventure and cultural travel experiences that are unforgettable.

From river rafting in the Ganges to paragliding in the Himalayas, India provides a wide spectrum of adventure travel experiences. Here are our 6 favourite experiences for thrill seekers.

River rafting in Rishikesh

People from India and abroad travel to Rishikesh for the popular adventure sport of river rafting in the Ganges. Rafting expeditions in Rishikesh take place all year round, except in the monsoons. The months of February to May, October and November are the best times to go river rafting in Rishikesh.

River rafting in Rishikesh will cost between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per person, including meals and a couple of nights camp stay. It’s important to pick a reliable and experienced tour operator. Adventure Trips India, Official Rishikesh Tourism, Thrillophilia and Mohan’s Adventure are some of the most reputable companies for river rafting in Rishikesh.

In addition to river rafting, you can go trekking, mountain biking, zip-lining, cliff jumping, and bungee jumping in Rishikesh. Visitors can also take a wildlife safari at the Rajaji National Park, a 40-minute drive from Rishikesh.

Starting price: Rs 2,000 onwards

Rock climbing in Hampi

Hampi was the capital of the glorious Vijayanagara Empire. Presently, it is in ruins and is a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site. The landscape of Hampi is surreal, with heaps of giant rocks dotted with rows of monuments as far as the eye can see, alongside palm groves, banana plantations, and paddy fields. The picturesque setting of Hampi is enhanced by the serene Tungabhadra River, which flows through the town and majestic hills in the background.

There are numerous climbing areas in Hampi, including Hampi Bazaar, Malaikari, and Sanapur. Each has distinctive rock formations offering a wide range of experiences for climbers. Several excellent climbing companies in Hampi provide guided climbing trips for beginners and advanced climbers. Our top picks are Slopes and Sends, Climb Hampi, and Hampi Rock Climbing.

Starting price: Rs 2,500 onwards

Wildlife safaris

The main attraction for safari-goers in India is the Royal Bengal tigers (Image: Gaurav Sharma / Unsplash)

India is home to about 100 national parks, 40 tiger reserves, and 450 wildlife sanctuaries. Kaziranga National Park, Ranthambore National Park, Kanha National Park, ​​Jim Corbett National Park, and Nagarahole National Park are the most popular wildlife safari destinations in India.

Undoubtedly, the main attraction for safari-goers in India is the Royal Bengal tigers. Visitors also see native wild animals such as Asian elephants, Asiatic wild dogs, snow leopards, Indian rhinos, golden jackals, and Himalayan tahr.

Moreover, several luxurious hotels featuring lodges and tents are situated near India’s national parks. Wild Mahseer, Diphlu River Lodge, the Oberoi Vanyavilas Ranthambore, Banjaar Tola, a Taj Safari Lodge, Jim's Jungle Retreat, and The Serai Kabini are the most well-loved ones.

Starting price: Rs 3,000 onwards

Paragliding in Bir Billing

In Bir Billing, you can paraglide for up to 30 minutes or more (Image: Rishabh Pandoh / Unsplash)

Bir Billing in the Kangra Valley offers panoramic views of the majestic Dhauladhar range. This scenic town is frequented by adventure sports enthusiasts for paragliding, trekking and camping. In Bir Billing, you can paraglide for up to 30 minutes or more, which is one of the longest flying times in the world.

There are a number of paragliding companies in Bir Billing that offer paragliding excursions for beginners and experienced paragliders. The most well-known are Himalayan Adventure Wings, Temple Pilots Paragliding, Fly Bir Billing and ​​​​Bir Billing Fly. Bir Billing is also known for its cute cafes. Our favourites are Silver Linings and The Northern Café.

Starting price: Rs 3,000 onwards

Trekking in the Himalayas

Trekking routes pass through high altitudes and steep trails that can be tough to navigate (Image: Sebastian Pena Lambarri / Unsplash)

Trekking in the Himalayas is an exhilarating experience, which offers breathtaking vistas of snow-capped mountains, verdant valleys, pristine meadows, rivers, and waterfalls. Trekkers can spot wildlife such as snow leopards, red pandas, and Himalayan black bears in their natural habitat.

However, it’s not for the timid. Trekking routes pass through high altitudes and steep trails that can be tough to navigate.

Therefore, it’s best to go with a credible trekking guide. Himalayan Glacier Trekking, ​​Adventure Nation, ​​Trek the Himalayas, and ​​Snow Leopard Adventures are some of the best companies for trekking excursions and guides.

Starting price: Rs 30,000 onwards for a 7-10 day trek

Skiing in Gulmarg

In addition to skiing, visitors can also go snowboarding, sledging, or snowmobiling in Gulmarg (image: Zeeshan Ali / Unsplash)

Gulmarg is the third-highest ski destination in the world, and its majestic Apharwat peak is the longest ski slope in Asia. The beginner ski runs on the Apharwat peak are about 7.5 km long, the intermediate is 16.5 km, and the advanced run is 6 km long.

If you’re a beginner or want to improve your skills, you can take lessons from instructors. Ski Himalaya, Gulmarg Ski Guides, Snow Leopard Adventures, and ​​Adventure Nation have the most experienced instructors.

In addition to skiing, visitors can also go snowboarding, sledging, or snowmobiling in Gulmarg.

Starting price: Rs 20,000 onwards for a week of skiing