For the best adventure holiday in India, travel to these 6 exciting destinations

Pallavi Mehra
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

These adrenaline-pumping adventure travel experiences are not for the faint-hearted! 

The months of February to May, October and November are the best times to go river rafting in Rishikesh. (Image: Narinder Pal / Unsplash)

India is an excellent destination for adventure enthusiasts. With its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the country provides a distinctive mix of adventure and cultural travel experiences that are unforgettable.

From river rafting in the Ganges to paragliding in the Himalayas, India provides a wide spectrum of adventure travel experiences. Here are our 6 favourite experiences for thrill seekers.

River rafting in Rishikesh

People from India and abroad travel to Rishikesh for the popular adventure sport of river rafting in the Ganges. Rafting expeditions in Rishikesh take place all year round, except in the monsoons. The months of February to May, October and November are the best times to go river rafting in Rishikesh.