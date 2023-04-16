 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Easter in Mallorca, where processional robes are eerily reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan

Pallavi Aiyar
Apr 16, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

In the global imagination, Easter might conjure images of bunnies and chocolate eggs, but in Spain, melancholy is the dominant mood.

Reminiscent of the white-supremacist Ku Klux Klan, the robes in fact predate the Klan by centuries and the conical head gear (capirote) was initially worn as a mark of humiliation; and (right) a penitent carries a cross in the Easter procession in Mallorca. (Photos by Pallavi Aiyar)

Mallorca is the epitome of everything Mediterranean: from hypnotically blue ocean, to fresh fish and white wine for lunch. The largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands, it is fertile hunting grounds for celebrity spotting, with A-list actors like Michael Douglas, top models like Claudia Schiefer, and business tycoons like Richard Branson, all having bought properties here.

It is also where the more discerning among Spain’s domestic travellers head to spend the long, hot summers, sunning themselves on beaches while sipping haute-cocktails.

But visiting the island, as we did, during Semana Santa (holy week) the seven days between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday – is an entirely different experience.  In the global imagination, Easter might conjure images of bunnies and chocolate eggs, but in Spain, melancholy is the dominant mood.

Cristo de la Sangre. (Photo courtesy Pallavi Aiyar)