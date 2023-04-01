 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

China granted visas to over 18,000 Indians since January: Diplomat

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

Since August, 9,409 student visas have been issued to Indian students, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in India Chen Jianjun said.

Chinese visa (Representative image)

China has issued visas to over 18,000 Indians in the last three months, a Chinese diplomat said.

Interacting with a group of journalists in Kolkata, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in India, Chen Jianjun, said he was looking forward to more Chinese being given visas by India.

"The number of visa applications for China has been on the rise. Since January, we have given visas to 18,560 Indians," he said.

"Since August, 9,409 student visas have been issued to Indian students," he said.