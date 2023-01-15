 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget travel | Around Asia: Southeast Asia under Rs 1 Lakh, your journeys are in your hands

Supriya Thanawala
Jan 15, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

No longer is Europe the only continent you could backpack across luxuriously through its local public transport, thanks to cheap flights, experience luxury buses, high-speed trains, ferries and cruises through Asia as well. Here’s how to plan and what to be careful about.

Golden Bridge, Vietnam (Photo: Sandip Roy via Unsplash)

The amount of information that is available on travelling to Southeast Asia as well as to many other countries can be overwhelming.

That’s not only because of the quantity of websites and digital material that is out there. It’s also because there is a lot of conflicting information, some of which can be misguiding and can lead to wasting and losing a lot of precious money and time.

For every piece of information online, there is an equal, opposite one. But here’s how you can navigate the world wide web — and subsequently the world itself — to plan a budget trip around Asia without losing sleep over it.

Book a low-cost flight

The cheapest direct flights from India to Southeast Asia include those that are headed to either Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, or Bangkok. If you book one of these a little in advance and on time, it will be about as cheap as a flight to Abu Dhabi, which has also grown as a popular transit tourist point between the East and the West over the decades for the same reason. Some of these flights are for as low as Rs 5,000–10,000 for a one-way trip.

If you are flying to any other country where flights remain a bit costlier at the moment, such as to Japan, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand or even Europe, go via one of the above destinations and explore it from there, where you can fly cheap, or simply take a transit flight that will give you an airport halt for a few hours at one of these above cities. This will make your total fare at least 50 per cent cheaper than flying directly.