Best places to visit in Europe in summer: A world-famous tulip garden and a wild forest

Associated Press
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

Best places to visit in Europe: The Keukenhof, is one of the world's most famous flower gardens in Europe, is nestled amid tulip fields between Amsterdam and The Hague. The Hallerbos, outside Brussels, is a wildforest popular with tourists

Bluebells, also known as wild hyacinth, bloom in the Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium (Image: AP Photo)

Rain or shine, there is no way to keep budding flowers down.

From the world-famous Keukenhof garden in the Netherlands to the magical bluebell Hallerbos forest in Belgium, they are out there again, almost on cue to enthrall, enthuse and soothe the mind. All despite the cold and miserable early spring in this part of Western Europe.

The beauty is not lost on tens of thousands of visitors thronging the pathways through the riot of color and fragrances. And if the COVID-19 pandemic left the sights eerily deserted for a few years, the challenge now has become how to manage the masses.

