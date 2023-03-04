7 great skydiving destinations in India and around the world

The feeling of jumping out of a plane thousands of feet above the ground is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Completing a jump provides a great sense of achievement. Moreover, skydiving often gives skydivers a bird’s eye view of the landscape below, which can be breathtaking.

However, it's important to choose a licensed and reputable company for your safety and enjoyment. For this reason, we have curated a list of seven top destinations for skydiving around the world. Bookmark this guide for your next adventure vacation.

Skydiving in Queenstown, New Zealand. (Photo via NZOne Skydive)

New Zealand

​​Known as the adventure capital of the world, Queenstown offers a memorable skydiving experience with its dramatic landscapes including crystal clear lakes and snow-capped mountains. Skydivers can tandem skydive at altitudes of up to 15,000 feet. NZONE Skydive is a reputed skydiving company in Queenstown.

Skydive Franz offers tandem skydiving experiences over the Franz Josef and Fox Glaciers. This skydiving experience provides a unique view of mountains, glaciers, lakes, rivers, and the ocean with several height options between 10,000 and 20,000 feet.

Abel Tasman National Park is another well-loved skydiving destination in New Zealand.

India

Skydiving is becoming increasingly popular in India. Presently, you can go skydiving in Dhana in Madhya Pradesh, ​​Aamby Valley in Maharashtra, and in Pondicherry. The Indian Parachuting Federation, Gujarat Adventure Club, Skyhigh India, and Skydiving India are some of the most reputable companies for skydiving.

The Indian Parachuting Federation is the national skydiving organisation that provides training sessions for people interested in becoming licensed skydivers.

France

Adventure seekers can skydive in Cannes, ​Corsica, Bordeaux, and the French Alps.

The island of Corsica has several companies that provide tandem skydiving, accelerated free-fall training, and solo skydiving during the summer. You can expect astounding vistas of azure waters, white sandy beaches, and the majestic ​​Bavella mountains.

The city of Pau in southwestern France is situated near the Pyrenees mountains’ northern edge. Here, you can choose from a range of skydiving experiences that include tandem skydiving and ​free-fall training.

Finally, ​the region of Hautes-Alpes in the French Alps is also worth visiting for skydiving. Here, skydivers are surrounded by stunning views of snow-capped mountains and ski resorts.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is home to the world’s tallest indoor skydiving flight chamber at the adventure destination—CLYMB.

You can go indoor skydiving in a chamber that is 32 feet wide and 82 feet high. What makes this experience unique is that beginners can free fly, and children as young as 3 years old can go skydiving at CLYMB. It is a good option for people who would like to get the feel of skydiving but are unsure if outdoor skydiving is for them. Expert skydivers can practice here as well.

If you are looking ​to freefall from an aeroplane to get an adrenaline rush, Abu Dhabi Skydive offers outdoor tandem skydiving for beginners and free-flying for expert skydivers.

Switzerland

The most popular spots for skydiving in Switzerland are Interlaken and Zermatt.

Skydiving in Interlaken begins with a 10-minute scenic flight in a helicopter. On reaching 14,000 feet, skydivers jump into a free fall till their parachute opens at 5,500 feet. Then, skydivers float over the picturesque Interlaken region and soak in the awe-inspiring views of the Swiss Alps, lakes and glaciers.

Skydive Interlaken, Outdoor Interlaken and Swiss Skydive are some well-liked skydiving companies in Interlaken.

Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra once described his skydiving experience in Interlaken, Switzerland, thus: “The thrill, combined with the amazing vistas, makes it an experience like no other.”

Bahrain

The island nation of Bahrain offers a gamut of adventure sports. For people who are apprehensive about jumping out of an aeroplane, they can experience the excitement of skydiving without actually jumping off a plane at Gravity, which is Bahrain’s indoor skydiving facility.

Gravity houses one of the tallest wind tunnels in the world, which is fabricated from tempered glass. Instructors guide and assist first time flyers. This facility also has special programmes for children, and a unique concept known as Gravity Heroes, where kids can dress up as their favourite superhero and fly in the tunnel.

(Photo via Bahrain Tourism)

United States



Las Vegas, Hawaii and Palm Beach are the most sought-after skydiving destinations in the United States.

Skydiving in Las Vegas is a thrilling experience that offers stunning views of the surreal desert landscape. Skydive Las Vegas offers skydiving experiences from up to 15,000 feet. Another popular option is Vegas Extreme Skydiving, which offers jumps from up to 18,000 feet, making it one of the highest jumps in the world.

Hawaii is a top destination for skydiving. Skydive Hawaii, Pacific Skydiving Center, ​​Skydive Kauai and Skydive Maui are some of the best skydiving companies in Hawaii.

Palm Beach is a well-loved skydiving spot because of its scenic beaches and warm weather, making it a great destination year-round.