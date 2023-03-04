 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
7 great skydiving destinations in India and around the world

Pallavi Mehra
Mar 04, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Where to try everything, from indoor skydiving suitable for children to free-fall training.

Olympian Neeraj Chopra skydiving in Switzerland. (Image via Switzerland Tourism)

The feeling of jumping out of a plane thousands of feet above the ground is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Completing a jump provides a great sense of achievement. Moreover, skydiving often gives skydivers a bird’s eye view of the landscape below, which can be breathtaking.

However, it's important to choose a licensed and reputable company for your safety and enjoyment. For this reason, we have curated a list of seven top destinations for skydiving around the world. Bookmark this guide for your next adventure vacation.

Skydiving in Queenstown, New Zealand. (Photo via NZOne Skydive)

New Zealand