40 flights delayed due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport

More than 40 flights were delayed on January 14 due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions at Delhi airport. Three international departure flights and six arrival flights have gotten delayed.

As many as 25 domestic departure flights and eight arrival flights have also been delayed. Most of these flights were bound for Srinagar, Leh, Kullu, Jammu, Guhawati, Dharamshala from Delhi.

The Indian Metrological Department has also a yellow alert and predicted that dense fog will persist in certain areas.

(This is a developing story, please check this space for further alerts)