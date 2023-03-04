 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
36 hours in Birmingham, the UK: Chaotic but charming, with diversity in every corner

Susmita Saha
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

It's a city where ocean currents of the global population have been meeting across centuries. There'll be enough Indians to make you feel right at home, but at times, Birmingham will jolt you wide awake. Here's what to do and see in the English city over a long weekend.

Birmingham, The UK. (Photo: Susmita Saha)

Birmingham, perhaps, rings a bell for its news of the Indian diaspora. Yet the sun shines brightly on its other attractions too. Swing by the city and there are days you feel you haven’t stepped out of your local neighbourhood. Inside restaurants like Slug & Lettuce, and cocktail bars called The Alchemist, there will be enough Indians to make you feel right at home. But at other times, Birmingham will jolt you wide awake. It will bring surprises and swirls of cultural influences to the table.

For me, the charm lay in seeking out the confetti of immigrant communities shaping the way people think about food. I discovered Esmie, the canary yellow Caribbean food truck in Brindleyplace, and realised how cooks and ingredients can be an expression of immigration, a symbol of the city. When the curtain of smoke from Esmie’s charcoal grill parted, I could see a menu scribbled in chalk. A Caribbean meal called out, almost from a faraway land with sounds of the ocean, promising rice, plantains, jerk chicken and fried dumplings. That, in a nutshell was Birmingham for me. It is a city where ocean currents of the global population have been meeting across centuries, throwing up diversity, that is often chaotic but always charming.

Friday

10 am: SEA LIFE Birmingham aquarium