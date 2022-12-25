 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unusual eateries: 10 quirky restaurants in New York

Preeti Verma Lal
Dec 25, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

New York has so many restaurants that if you were to eat in one every day, it will take you over 73.88 years to eat in all of them. Here are the most unusual ones that you must pay a visit to.

A drink named Wolf at the House of Wax restaurant, New York. (Photo: Twitter)

New York has so many restaurants that if you were to eat in one every day, it will take you over 73.88 years to eat in all of them. If you choose to have all three meals outside, set aside 24.33 years of your life to cover all 26,967 eateries. There are 2,396 restaurants in Bronx, 6,646 in Brookyln, 10,625 in Manhattan, 5,999 in Queens and 976 in Staten Island. And the spreads offer every type of food, from every part of the globe.

Let’s look at some of the quirkiest restaurants in New York.

Please Don’t Tell: Speakeasy

Please Don't Tell. NYC.

Hidden behind a hot dog joint in East Village, Please Don’t Tell (PDT) is a cocktail bar as famous for its inaccessibility as for its James Beard Award-winning bar program and hot dog collaborations with NYC chefs. To enter, you have to call from a payphone booth behind Crif Dogs, the hotdog joint next door. Reservations at PDT can be made up to 7 days in advance and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis for parties of four or less. It has limited seating and a cancellation fee.

Where: 13 St Mark's Place